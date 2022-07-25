Home Business Ivass: in the first three months of the year TPL car price averaged 353 euros
Business

Ivass: in the first three months of the year TPL car price averaged 353 euros

by admin
Ivass: in the first three months of the year TPL car price averaged 353 euros

In the first three months of 2022, the actual average price of motor TPL contracts is 353 euros and has decreased by 14 euros (-3.8%) on an annual basis and compared to the first quarter of 2014 the reduction is 28.8 %. Thus it emerges from the Statistical Bulletin of IVASS according to which the premium differential between Naples and Aosta is 252 euros, down by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year and by 48.2% compared to the first quarter of 2014.

Furthermore, the Ivass announces that the black box is more widespread in provinces characterized by a particularly high level of the premium. Black box contracts are just over 21%.

See also  Eight institutions on the market: opportunities spread after the bumps, science and innovation leaders are in the ascendant

You may also like

Spaceport of Grottaglie, green light to the company...

China’s economy shows a trend of stabilization and...

Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price...

UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers...

Wal-Mart: inflation bites, the giant cuts guidance on...

The fund’s second quarterly report was disclosed, and...

Zangge Mining plans to distribute 3 billion yuan...

Northbound funds on July 26: net inflows are...

The financing balance on July 25 was 1,527.035...

Aluminum Corporation of China expanded its territory by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy