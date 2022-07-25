In the first three months of 2022, the actual average price of motor TPL contracts is 353 euros and has decreased by 14 euros (-3.8%) on an annual basis and compared to the first quarter of 2014 the reduction is 28.8 %. Thus it emerges from the Statistical Bulletin of IVASS according to which the premium differential between Naples and Aosta is 252 euros, down by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year and by 48.2% compared to the first quarter of 2014.

Furthermore, the Ivass announces that the black box is more widespread in provinces characterized by a particularly high level of the premium. Black box contracts are just over 21%.