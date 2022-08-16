The number of segregated managements in euro decreased from 289 to 270, that of managements in foreign currency remained stable at 14. Thus the Ivass Bulletin according to which the managements with profit fund, established starting from 2018, are 7. , equal to € 591.5 billion, grew by 18%, against technical reserves of € 574.5 billion, while the average return on management decreased from 3.1% to 2.5% and that passed back to policyholders it fell from 2.0% to 1.4% and the yield retained by businesses remained virtually unchanged at 1.1%. Furthermore, the share of managements with a guaranteed rate of 0%, with a guarantee of repayment of the initial capital, has increased from 53% in 2020 to 58% in 2021.