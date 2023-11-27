Iveco, 500 million from the EIB to develop new electric vehicles

TURIN – Contributing to the electrification, efficiency and safety of the transport sector through investments in Research, Development and Innovation: these are the main objectives of the financing granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Iveco Group, which operates in the construction sector buses and commercial vehicles. The 450 million euro loan signed in Turin represents the first tranche of the total 500 million approved by the EIB board of directors. The loan, with an 8-year amortization profile, will be used in full shortly. Investments by Iveco, owned by Exor which also controls Republic through Gedi, they will be implemented, by the end of 2025, mainly in Italy, but also in Germany, France, Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

“This operation with Iveco Group not only demonstrates the EIB’s strong commitment in the field of climate transition, but also contributes to promoting innovation and job creation in Italy and Europe” comments Gilles Badot, director of operations of the Nice in Italy. “This significant EIB financing demonstrates confidence in Iveco’s ability to promote sustainable mobility and in our ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of the transport sector. It will allow us to accelerate the development and implementation of key innovative technologies and solutions for our strategic vision and for the future of transport” adds Marco Liccardo, head of technology and digital at Iveco.

