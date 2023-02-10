Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The 2022 accounts and 2023 guidance above expectations push Iveco Group to Piazza Affari. Shares of the commercial vehicle and bus maker managed to gain 15%, with a high reached at 8.83 euros, posting the best performance of the FTSE MIB. Iveco was initially unable to open and then, as soon as the negotiations started, in marked progress it suffered a stop in volatility. Before the opening of European markets, the company communicated that it closed 2022 with a net profit up to 159 million euro, adjusted net profit of €225 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of €0.78. Consolidated revenues were 14.357 billion (+13.5%), of which the net revenues of Industrial Activities amounted to 14.165 billion euros (+13.1%). The adjusted Ebit was 527 million euros and the adjusted Ebit of Industrial Activities was 424 million euros (302 million euros in 2021). Net liquidity of Industrial Activities amounted to 1,727 million euros (1,063 million euros at December 31, 2021).

The results are above the guidance of the group and the expectations of analysts. The 2022 guidance was for a consolidated adjusted Ebit between 420 and 440 million, with net revenues of the Industrial Activities growing on 2021 between 5% and 6% and a net liquidity of the Industrial Activities exceeding 1.2 billion euros. «The results of the fourth quarter of 2022 were well above the forecasts, both ours and the consensus, thanks to much better volumes and a price contribution still strong, while the increase in costs was more limited», comment the analysts of Intermonte, adding that «the strong FCF (690 million) is another point to underline. Guidance for 2023 implies a upward revision of the estimates (mid-point implies +14%/23% on Inte./Cons. Adj.EBIT estimates) with a market scenario so far in line with sector expectations». In addition, they explain that “in light of an improved net cash position at the end of 2022 and a higher 2023 Ebit guidance, we estimate a potential valuation upside of approximately 30%”. Fourth quarter 2022 accounts and 2023 guidance “significantly better than expectations” also according to Equita, which underlines how the 2022 guidance has been “beaten”.