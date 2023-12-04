Home » Iveco Bus will supply electric vehicles to Qbuzz in the Netherlands
Iveco Bus will supply electric vehicles to Qbuzz in the Netherlands

by admin
Iveco Bus has won an important tender for the supply of 140 electric buses to Qbuzz, the operator of the public transport concessionaire for the Zuid-Holland Noord area, in the Netherlands. Starting in December 2024, Qbuzz will operate 102 Crossway Low Entry Elec and 38 E-Way 10.7 and 12 meter buses.

These new vehicles will expand the existing fleet of electric articulated buses operated by Qbuzz in the Groningen-Drenthe and Utrecht region, also supplied by Iveco Bus. Designed to face all challenges of urban transport, Iveco Bus’s electric solutions contribute to improving air quality in cities, respecting the environment and reducing noise levels.

For Domenico Nucera, president Bus Business Unit of Iveco Group, “cities are improving their offer of sustainable public transport and we are proud to play a key role in the ongoing transition. This new contract with Qbuzz is exciting step forward in our shared path towards reducing the environmental impact of public transport in the Netherlands and meeting the new needs of passengers. We are pleased to continue working with Qbuzz to make the planet even cleaner and safer.” (ITALPRESS).

