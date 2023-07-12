Iveco bus wins the tender to supply 225 electric vehicles to the city of Turin

Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be 225 electric buses made by Iveco and purchased by Gtt for mobility in the city of Turin. The Tender Commission for the supply of the new full electric fleet saw the Iveco Bus proposal with Enel X and Iveco Orecchia take first place in the rankings. The new “full electric” buses with supply and installation of recharging infrastructures and accumulation systems involve a 150 million Cuban investment with a loan from the Pnrr of over 150 million euros, with 15 million for spare parts and maintenance services.

The main companies in the sector, BYD Europe, EvoBus Italia, Irizar and YES-EU-AS took part in the tender published last February, while the final assignment is scheduled for the end of August. The agreement specifically provides for the supply of model E buses -WAY, 135 12-metre, 62 18-metre and 28 18-metre BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) buses. «The latter are more capacious vehicles compared to traditional articulated buses, able to accommodate a greater number of people, with a bodywork that makes them more similar to trams, online charging systems and dedicated lanes» highlights the widespread note».

The production of the buses will be carried out in the Iveco plant in Foggia while the battery packs will be produced in the Turin hub. “In the coming years, these buses will radically change the face of public transport in Turin and will allow for a total renewal of the fleet: 63% of GTT’s buses will be electric, thanks also to the strengthening of the tramway and metro system, more than 80% of travelers in Turin it will move to electricity and therefore without polluting» underlined Serena Lancione CEO of Gtt.

“We have demonstrated the competitiveness of our product in the face of the best competition, in the wake of the successes already achieved at an international level,” highlighted Domenico Nucera, head of the Iveco Group’s Bus Business Unit. «This supply for GTT will be the first example in Europe of a “turn key” contract for our electric buses: not only the vehicles, but also the recharging services and spare parts, through a winning teamwork done with Enel X and IVECO Orecchia» added Nucera.

