Iveco Group and Shell: alliance for zero emission mobility

Iveco Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to the transition to zero-emission mobility. This commitment is in line with the memorandum of understanding signed with Shell International Petroleum Company Limited earlier this year, a strategic partnership aimed at developing environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, and Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President Business Mobility of Shell, recently met in Turin. The cooperation between Iveco Group and Shell extends beyond the exchange of ideas. It also includes joint business opportunities in the strategic areas of decarbonising the road transport sector. This collaboration leverages the strengths and values ​​of both companies, with the common goal of advancing towards a more sustainable future.

