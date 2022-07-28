Iveco Group closes the second quarter of 2022 with 3.4 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2% year on year. Adjusted net profit was € 60 million compared to € 77 million in the second quarter of 2021 and “excludes a negative post-tax impact of € 15 million deriving from the first adoption of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey”. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 118 million euros (it was 126 million), net liquidity of industrial activities 625 million euros.

The group controlled by Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, also announces that on 20 July it has reached an agreement to dissolve the “Iveco Amt” joint venture in Russia. The participation of the Iveco group (33.3%) was returned to Amt.

«The second quarter – comments the managing director, Gerrit Marx – was the subject of a severe challenge due to the continuous problems in the logistic-production chain, the increases in the costs of raw materials and energy and political instability. Yet this hasn’t stopped us from both effectively managing our business and strengthening our partnership network. Overall we are on the right track, providing positive results and making the industrial machine work at the right pace ».

This allows Iveco to revise its estimates for 2022 upwards: consolidated adjusted ebit between 400 and 420 million euros; net revenues up from 3% to 4% compared to 2021, net liquidity of around 1.2 billion.

“Our order book remains solid, with over 30 weeks of production already sold for light commercial vehicles and over 40 weeks for medium and heavy vehicles – explains Marx in a conference call with analysts – There were no exceptional cancellations of orders during the quarter and our order level meets our expectations and plan ”.