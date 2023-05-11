Iveco, revenues +11.5% in the first quarter. Target 2023 upwards

Iveco, revenues +11.5% in the first quarter

(Teleborsa) – Iveco ends the first quarter with revenues consolidated amounts to 3,399 million euro, an increase of 11.5%. Net revenues from industrial activities amounted to 3,328 million euros, up by 10.6% mainly due to the effect of better prices and higher volumes.

Utile netto adjusted equal to 63 million euros (21 million euros increase compared to the first quarter 2022), which mainly excludes the negative impact after taxes of 44 million euros deriving from the agreed acquisition of the 100% stake in Nikola Iveco Europe GmbH.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.21 (up €0.06 compared to the first quarter of 2022). Available liquidity at 3,980 million euros at March 31, 2023, down by 384 million euros compared to December 31, 2022, and includes 2,051 million euros of available credit lines.

The 2023 targets have been revised upwards

Based on the current industry outlook, robust pricing, backlog, and in the absence of any signs of unusual cancellation levels, Iveco Group revises its preliminary financial perspectives for 2023 upwards: “Consolidated adjusted Ebit up, between 600 and 640 million euro; Net Revenues from Industrials Up, Up 3% to 5% on 2022; Adjusted Ebit of industrial activities up, between 510 and 550 million euro. In addition, SG&A expenses from industrial operations confirmed at approximately 6% of net revenues; net liquidity of industrial activities at approximately 2 billion euro; investments in industrial activities now expected to grow by around 15% compared to 2022″.

“We started our ‘Year 2’ of Transformation with another set of strong results. Our main commercial and financial indicators are positivewith consolidated revenues up 11.5% year-over-year and a consolidated adjusted EBIT margin at 4.8%, with heavy commercial vehicles also posting a positive result, joining our cornerstones in light commercial vehicles and engines – he comments Gerrit Marx, chief executive officer -. As in the previous first quarters, our businesses absorbed liquidity, impacted even more severely by the continuous supply chain disruptions and component shortages, liquidity which we will fully recover during the course of the year. The recent results – continues the CEO of Iveco – mark our stable improvement in performance, which includes the success of our electric buses in conjunction with the inauguration of the low and zero emission bus plant in Foggia. We are also very excited to begin the new chapter of our partnership with Nikola, which sees us become sole owners of the European joint venture and produce our own fully electric heavy-duty vehicles. We have updated our outlook for the year upwards, although we remain cautious and grounded in our fundamentals – concludes Marx – working hard to continuously improve products and services on all fronts, pushing ourselves to go further every single day”.

Iveco has launched a first tranche (up to 55 million euro) of its treasury share buyback program with the aim of

repurchase up to 10,000,000 ordinary shares up to a maximum of €130 million.