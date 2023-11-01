Iveco, revenues and financial prospects on the rise

Profit growing, revenues up by 7% and 2023 targets revised upwards for Iveco. The group controlled by Exor of the Agnelli family, closed the third quarter of 2023 with 3.8 billion euros in consolidated revenues (increasing by 7% year on year), adjusted ebit of 213 million (+112 million) and a profit net of 94 million (47 million more). The net liquidity of industrial activities is 725 million. The financial outlook for the year 2023 is increasing with revenue growth of 8% to 9% compared to 2022 (was 5% to 8%).

Despite a quarterly profit and an ebitda above expectations, the Iveco stock suffered a heavy loss at the opening on the stock market, marking a striking -7.3%. According to analysts, this is due to the disappointing figure of cash flows, negative for 375 million, worsening compared to 232 in 2022, “mainly – Iveco explained – due to a greater absorption of working capital partially offset by better prices”.

Iveco Group expects to close 2023 with an increased consolidated adjusted ebit, between 870 and 900 million (in the previous financial perspectives: between 750 and 800 million), an increased adjusted ebit of industrial activities, between 770 and 800 million euros ( was between 650 and 700 million), selling, general and administrative expenses of the industrial activities confirmed at approximately 6% of net revenues, net liquidity of the industrial activities confirmed at approximately 2 billion euros, including share repurchases and extraordinary transactions already communicated, investments in industrial activities rising to around 20% compared to 2022 (it was around 15%).

Iveco will hold the Capital Markets Day on 14 March 2024. «Despite the fact that most of the vehicle stock held by us and in the network has already received confirmed orders from end customers – explains the CEO, Gerrit Marx – we have slowed down the delivery of new vehicles to the network after experiencing rather long delivery times, linked to the production capacity of numerous bodybuilders across Europe. This has led to a fairly high level of finished product inventories, and cash burn at group level, which we will dispose of during Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. In a couple of weeks we will launch our full range of vans and Model Year 2024 trucks, with best-in-class powertrains and our all-new XC13 combustion engine. Achieving this milestone will provide the targeted impetus to keep pace with our growth strategy, which we will present in greater detail for each business unit during our next Capital Markets Day on March 14, 2024.”

