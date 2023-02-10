Iveco, record balance sheet and the stock soars on the Stock Exchange

Consolidated revenues of €14 billion, up 13%, Adjusted Ebit of €527 million and Adjusted net profit of €225 million. These are the main results achieved by Iveco in 2022. The net liquidity of the Industrial Activities was 1,727 million euros, with the free cash flow of the Industrial Activities positive at 690 million euros. And the stock takes off on the Stock Exchange, gaining over 13% on a lackluster day for Piazza Affari.

The 2022 net profit amounted to 159 million, up by 83 million compared to 2021. Net Revenues of Industrial Activities amounted to 14,165 million euros, up 13.1% mainly due to higher volumes and better prices, Adjusted Ebit of Industrial Activities amounted to 424 million euros (302 million euros in 2021), with better pricing, higher volumes and a better mix that more than offset higher raw material costs e of energy.

The Iveco Group board of directors intends to propose to the shareholders, on the occasion of the shareholders’ meeting on 14 April, an initial program for the repurchase of ordinary shares up to 10 million shares for a total of up to 130 million euros, subject to market and business conditions, also at the service of the company’s long-term Incentive Plan. The program will be financed by cash of the Group and will last 18 months from the date of approval by the shareholders.

