In Piazza Affari, good performance for the Iveco Group which is currently showing growth of more than 2%, thus reaching 6.36 euros per share.

Today the Iveco Bus brand signed an important agreement for the supply of electric buses in Italy.

In particular, the three-year agreement will make it possible to supply up to 150 fully electric E-WAY city buses to Busitalia, the FS Italiane Group company which mainly carries out local public transport services on buses, directly and through subsidiaries. The agreement represents the largest E-WAY city bus order to date in Italy.

The vehicles will be delivered between 2023 and 2025, with the first 18 vehicles arriving in the cities of Padua and Rovigo by July 2023.

The E-WAY bus is renowned for its technical characteristics and economic performance.

