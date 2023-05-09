Home » Iveco takes over the activities of Nikola in Europe
Iveco takes over the activities of Nikola in Europe

by admin
TORINO – Il 100% of the joint venture in Europe with Nikola Corporation passes to the Iveco Group for a value on the balance sheet that is around 44 million euros.

The US company and the one based in Turin, owned by Exor which also controls Republicunderline that this is a new phase of the partnership that began in 2019 to build zero-emission heavy commercial vehicles in North America and the Old Continent.

