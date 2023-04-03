In recent days, over thirty Italian entrepreneurs and managers in Abidjan, in the presence of Ambassador Arturo Luzzi, decided to formally establish the Ivorian delegation of Cisao, the Italian-Senegalese and West African Chamber of Commerce. “A first step for the structuring of a chamber of commerce in the economic capital of the Ivory Coast”, reads a press release sent to the editorial staff of InfoAfrica.

The working group will be coordinated by Sergio Tommasini, director of Confindustria Assafrica and managing director of Airone Seafood, a company that has been operating in the Ivory Coast in the tuna-based canned fish sector since 1994.

The organization aims to represent a point of reference within the Italian entrepreneurial ecosystem that already operates in the Ivory Coast and, at the same time, build synergies and facilitate dialogue with the Italian Embassy and local institutions. The goal is to encourage trade and new potential investments from Italy, thus contributing to the growth and development, also through social initiatives, of one of the most important West African countries.

“The Italian community in the Ivory Coast has always stood out for large projects, industrial innovation and entrepreneurial ability. From the wood sector to agro-industry, from the fishing sector to the construction sector and more recently to the energy sector. In the 1980s and 1990s, Italians made a valuable contribution to the growth of this country located in sub-Saharan Africa,” the statement states.

Sergio Tommasini recalls that the Ivory Coast has enormous potential “and the current president Alassane Ouattara, who recently visited Italy, had the great merit of getting it back on track after some complicated years. Today the country needs a new reform drive leading to productivity growth and an improvement in the business climate”. Without inclusive growth, underlines the Italian manager, it will not be possible to overcome the social imbalance that still persists in the country. The middle class, the real engine of an emerging economy, is growing but not at a satisfactory pace. If we think that 40% of the economic value of the entire West African Community (Uemoa) circulates from the Port of Abidjan, we are talking about a great wealth that should be channeled into inclusive policies: redistribution of wealth, education, health and training”.

The Ivory Coast is the world‘s largest producer of cocoa, cashews, palm oil and the third of coffee. In Abidjan, the economic capital, there is the main tuna port in West Africa.

It is also an area rich in minerals which, together with Eni, has launched a large industrial site for the extraction of gas and oil which will be operational as early as 2023.

Despite being a developing country, there are still migratory flows that see from 12 to 15 thousand people a year

“With the Ivorian delegation of Cisao we intend to give our concrete contribution to a balanced, sustainable and inclusive economic development of the Ivory Coast – continues Tommasini -. There are ninety Italian companies operating in the country, among them, in addition to Eni, we can mention giants such as Leonardo and MSC”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

