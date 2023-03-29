A sectoral vocational high school for training in agricultural trades will soon be built in the center of the Ivory Coast. The specialist high school of Botro will be able to train 350 young people a year.

The future agricultural vocational school of Botro will be built on an area of ​​25 hectares with an agricultural area dedicated to agriculture and horticulture. It will consist of a 120-seat dormitory, a 200-seat canteen, an infirmary, a pharmacy, a water tower and play areas. The construction of this plant will last over 18 months.

“Every young person who leaves this school will be able to find a promising, remunerative, sustainable job of which they will be proud”, assured the prime minister, Patrick Achi, proceeding with the official inauguration of the construction works of the structure.

The head of government recalled that the Ivory Coast has a unique agricultural potential on the continent. “This agriculture, he added, is a source of wealth and is able to guarantee food sovereignty”.

On this occasion, the government’s firm will to update the technical education and professional training system was reaffirmed in order to have a better professional integration of young people. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities related to the training of the continent’s immense workforce: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/formazione-sviluppo