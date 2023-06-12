Ivory Coast: call for investments in the agri-food sectors

The Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan was an opportunity for the Center for the Promotion of Investments in the Ivory Coast (CEPICI), to re-launch appeals to invest in the African country. The director general of Cepici, Solange Amichia, has invited all economic operators and investors to approach her services in order to have all the necessary information on a sector, but also on taxes and benefits of the investment code, on the creation of businesses and on the Ivorian economy.

Amichia indicated that to achieve the objectives of the 2021-2025 National Development Plan, Cepici intends to mobilize the private sector around the priority sectors defined in the plan: agriculture, agro-industry and agri-food and packaging products. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

