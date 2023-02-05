Home Business Ivory Coast: growth of more than 7% for 2022
Ivory Coast: growth of more than 7% for 2022

The economy of Côte d’Ivoire grew by 7.2% in 2022 according to the latest data released by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in a document entitled “Note on the macroeconomic framework of the Union 2022- 2026”.

All sectors supported growth, with an upward revision of 0.9 percentage points compared to the last forecast. Inflation was 4.2% in 2021, against 2.4% in 2020, the second highest rate in the Union ”, reads the Uemoa document. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus dedicated to the opportunities offered by the Ivory Coast: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/costa-davorio-al-bivio

