The economy of Côte d’Ivoire grew by 7.2% in 2022 according to the latest data released by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in a document entitled “Note on the macroeconomic framework of the Union 2022- 2026”.

All sectors supported growth, with an upward revision of 0.9 percentage points compared to the last forecast. Inflation was 4.2% in 2021, against 2.4% in 2020, the second highest rate in the Union ”, reads the Uemoa document. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

