Ivory Coast: in March a business forum between African and foreign operators

An economic forum called the World Business Club Forum (WBcf) will be held in Abidjan, the economic capital of the Ivory Coast, from 16 to 19 March. This forum aims to be a meeting and sharing place between Ivorian and African economic operators and foreign investors.

According to Tanoh Marius, promoter of the event and head of the World Business Club, WBcf 2023, organized under the aegis of the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Promotion of SMEs, presents itself as a platform for foreign investors eager to come to discover investment opportunities in Africa. The theme of this multi-sector meeting is “Strengthening International Trade and Investment in Africa”.

The guest country of honor of this economic forum is India.

World Business Club is a business and investment promotion platform, based in the Ivory Coast and with repeaters in some countries. Its mission is to attract investors to Africa and facilitate trade relations between Africa and the rest of the world. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus dedicated to the Ivory Coast: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/costa-davorio-al-bivio

