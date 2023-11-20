Home » Ivory Coast: North America looks to the country for investments
Ivory Coast: North America looks to the country for investments

Investment intentions of $3 billion materialized, through the signing of memorandums of understanding and contracts, at the second Ivory Coast-North America Business and Investment Forum, which took place over two days in Port-Bouët (Abidjan), last week. This forum helped provide further visibility into market access in Côte d’Ivoire and North American countries.

During the event, American participants were able to learn about the projects of the National Development Plan (NDP), the projects eligible for public-private partnerships and find out about the availability of financing. As for Ivorian stakeholders, this forum has given them the resources to penetrate the American market.

Inza Camara, Consul General of the Ivory Coast in New York, general delegate of the Economic Promotion Service of the Ivory Coast in the United States, Canada and Mexico (SPECI), organizing structure of the forum, invited the businessmen present at this conference to encourage the destination of Ivory Coast for their investments and products. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

