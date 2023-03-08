Home Business Ivory Coast: objective to create forest plantations to generate carbon credits
Ivory Coast: objective to create forest plantations to generate carbon credits

On the sidelines of the international agricultural exhibition in Paris, the government of Côte d’Ivoire signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ivorian company Agro-Map and with the Dutch Green Business for carrying out a feasibility study on the creation of forest plantations with a view to generating carbon credits.

The news was reported by the Ivorian media, from which we learn that the agreement has a duration of one year and provides for the feasibility study on two plots in the classified forests of Dé and Niouniourou, located respectively in the Centre-West and the South-West.

In this context, the parties should work together in different areas such as the protection, conservation and restoration of forests, the creation and management of afforestation as well as the development of natural forest areas. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

