Home Business Ivory Coast: project for a sports arena in Abidjan in view of Afrobasket
Business

Ivory Coast: project for a sports arena in Abidjan in view of Afrobasket

by admin

Mahama Coulibaly took the first steps towards the construction of a sports hall dedicated to basketball in Abidjan. According to the local press, Coulibaly met Mehmet Ali Gultekin, representative of the Turkish company Kelesuglu Holding, precisely to evaluate the terms of a possible agreement in this regard.

The construction project of this structure would be linked to the preparations for the next edition of Afrobasket that the Ivory Coast intends to organise.

It is not yet clear whether the Turkish company will in fact carry out the works, but Gultekin told the local press that the work will require the acquisition of an area of ​​20 hectares and work for about 12 months.

Fibb’s project is to build a 12,000-seat basketball arena in the Abidjan district and 14 covered multipurpose arenas in the 14 regional districts of the Ivory Coast, as well as the basketball city in Bassam, which will host the Fibb headquarters and the Federal Academy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the new sport business in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/a-passo-di-sport

See also  Stock exchanges, weak Europe comes to terms with the Fed. Piazza Affari on parity, euro below $ 1.20

You may also like

The EU finds the provisional agreement for more...

Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback...

Rolex has surprisingly discontinued a popular model

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 30th. Europe on the...

No wonder that hardly anyone wants to work...

Resolution 15 of 03/27/2023 – Participation in the...

“Multiple firsts” record Daqing Oilfield’s “chasing the light...

Amazon reselling: I make $10 million a year

ECB upbeat: Risks to eurozone growth ‘skewed to...

Blackrock: Buy stocks now in these five industries

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy