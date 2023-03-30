Mahama Coulibaly took the first steps towards the construction of a sports hall dedicated to basketball in Abidjan. According to the local press, Coulibaly met Mehmet Ali Gultekin, representative of the Turkish company Kelesuglu Holding, precisely to evaluate the terms of a possible agreement in this regard.

The construction project of this structure would be linked to the preparations for the next edition of Afrobasket that the Ivory Coast intends to organise.

It is not yet clear whether the Turkish company will in fact carry out the works, but Gultekin told the local press that the work will require the acquisition of an area of ​​20 hectares and work for about 12 months.

Fibb’s project is to build a 12,000-seat basketball arena in the Abidjan district and 14 covered multipurpose arenas in the 14 regional districts of the Ivory Coast, as well as the basketball city in Bassam, which will host the Fibb headquarters and the Federal Academy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

