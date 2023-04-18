Ivory Coast: the cocoa supply chain is the first cause of deforestation

The Ivorian cocoa sector is the main player in deforestation in the country and still faces a “blatant lack of traceability and transparency”. This was revealed by a report published by a group of researchers from the Catholic University of Louvain, in Belgium, in the scientific journal Environmental research letters.

The report indicates that cocoa production is a major source of deforestation in Côte d’Ivoire: between 2000 and 2019, some 2.4 million hectares of forest were replaced by cocoa plantations, an area nearly as much as Rwanda. This represents 45% of the country’s total deforestation and forest degradation. Furthermore, 25% of the area used for cocoa production in 2019 was located in “protected” areas and forest reserves, as listed by local environmental legislation, which is rarely enforced due to weak governance.

The report, which is based in particular on data from Trase, a platform that maps agricultural raw material chains linked to deforestation, reveals that less than 45% of Ivorian cocoa exports are attributable to producer cooperatives. The origin of over the remaining 55% is unknown: traders in fact obtain supplies indirectly from intermediaries or do not reveal information about their suppliers. The researchers also looked at the cocoa supply of eight major traders, accounting for 60% of Ivorian exports in 2019, namely Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Olam, Touton, Sucden, S3C, Ecom and Africa Sourcing and found that the indirect supply of these traders, whose source is naturally impossible to identify, varies between 25% (Ecom) and over 70% (Sucden), which poses “serious traceability problems”. A third of the cocoa was exported by large traders, including S3C and Africa Sourcing, as well as many smaller companies that do not disclose information about their suppliers.

The report underlines that the traceability of cocoa exports to farms is still too weak: the seven traders who are members of the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI), a partnership between 35 companies in the cocoa supply chain and the governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana and aims to achieve 100% traceability of the supply chain, they mapped 69% of their direct supply volumes from cooperatives in 2019. When indirect supplies are added, CFI member traders only mapped around 40% of all plantations that supply them, or less than 5% of the country’s cocoa exports in 2019. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

