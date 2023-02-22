Izabel Goulart, lady Trapp stronger than Osimhen’s Naples

Kevin Trapp and Eintracht Frankfurt they lived a bad Champions League night in the presence of Napoli: mister 150 million Victor Osimhen and team mates went 2-0 on the field of the German team (sixth in the Bundesliga and holder of the Europa League) mortgaging the qualification to the quarterfinals (but maybe even something more…).

Eintracht fans are left with the consolation of having one of the most beautiful Wags in the world in their team. It is of course about Izabel Goulartthe 38-year-old Brazilian supermodel (for years Victoria’s Secret angel and testimonial of top brand come Armani e Dolce Gabbana) companion of German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Izabel Goulart, Trapp’s partner queen of the Rio Carnival

In recent days by the way Izabel Goulart was also the protagonist of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival (who also saw a Wanda Nara show: and dancing with sister Zaira Nara) where, among other things, he lit up the evening of the “Balo do Copa”, one of the most glamorous events in the Brazilian carnival week.

Statuesque physique and heart-stopping bikini, the super top model has bewitched all her fans (she has 4.5 million followers on Instagram) and, as we said, she will surely console her fans of an Eintracht Frankfurt by now almost eliminated from the Naples of coach Luciano Spalletti’s dreams…

Izabel Goulart, Lady Trapp from Urlo to Copacabana. see photo

