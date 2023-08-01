Home » J-Ax in red, doesn’t sell legal hemp: a 50,000 euro hole for the Aleotti stores
Business

J-Ax in red, doesn’t sell legal hemp: a 50,000 euro hole for the Aleotti stores

by admin
J-Ax in red, doesn’t sell legal hemp: a 50,000 euro hole for the Aleotti stores

In red, rapper J-Ax’s legal cannabis shops

Five years after its establishment, the business of the shops that sell is still not a big deal cannabis launched via the Mister Nice srl dal rapper Alessandro Aleotti (aka “J-Ax”) with his father Roberto and partners Alexander Merli (dj, in arte “Takagi”) e Claudius Lui.

READ ALSO: Another bad tile for Matteo Arpe: “L’Autre Chose” dies

The 2022 budget, recently filed, in fact highlights one loss of 30 thousand euro which is added to that of 23 thousand euros from the previous year and which carried forward by the shareholders’ meeting ended the net equity negative for 32 thousand euros. It should be noted that year on year the company’s revenues increased slightly from 51 thousand to 57 thousand euros, but costs also increased from 74 thousand to 86 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The financing balance of 10 science and technology innovation board stocks including Hemai shares increased by more than 20% _ Securities Times

You may also like

Calzedonia, after the fashion blitz in the nautical...

US Banks Report Tightened Credit Standards in Q2,...

15 Stocks Morgan Stanley Says Make Profits Even...

Mexican Peso Falls Against Dollar as Market Risk...

Meta wants to obtain user consent for targeted...

Caterpillar: account beyond expectations and stock up 7%

Xiamen Enterprises Expand Production Capacity and Invest Abroad

Street Poll: What do young Spaniards think of...

Barbie pushes Birkenstock on the stock market

Istat: unemployment rate drops to 7.4% in June,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy