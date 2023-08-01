J-Ax in red, doesn’t sell legal hemp: a 50,000 euro hole for the Aleotti stores

In red, rapper J-Ax’s legal cannabis shops

Five years after its establishment, the business of the shops that sell is still not a big deal cannabis launched via the Mister Nice srl dal rapper Alessandro Aleotti (aka “J-Ax”) with his father Roberto and partners Alexander Merli (dj, in arte “Takagi”) e Claudius Lui.

The 2022 budget, recently filed, in fact highlights one loss of 30 thousand euro which is added to that of 23 thousand euros from the previous year and which carried forward by the shareholders’ meeting ended the net equity negative for 32 thousand euros. It should be noted that year on year the company’s revenues increased slightly from 51 thousand to 57 thousand euros, but costs also increased from 74 thousand to 86 thousand euros.

