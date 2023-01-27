Listen to the audio version of the article

The protest of the workers of the Jabil of Marcianise is inflamed after the announcement by the company that from 31 January the layoffs will start for 190 workers of the 400 in the workforce. The sudden turn of a dispute that has been dragging on for years has caused Jabil workers to demonstrate in the streets of Caserta. At the moment no solution has been proposed even after a workers’ delegation was received at the Prefecture.

Meeting in the Prefecture, but for now without a solution

The workers were received by the head of the cabinet Biagio Del Prete, who guaranteed that the territorial office of the Government has already been active for some time by speaking with Confindustria so that it intervenes on Jabil: the purpose of the intervention would be – according to the accounts of the unions – to make immediately suspend the dismissal procedure, scheduled to coincide with the expiry of the redundancy fund. In telephone connection, the prefect of Caserta, Giuseppe Castaldo, said he was willing to hold the institutional tables on the dispute in the Prefecture.

Protest to the bitter end to avoid layoffs

“We will oppose it by any means,” the unions say. «The electronics sector – says the general secretary of the CGIL of Caserta Sonia Oliviero – is not in crisis as Jabil says and as seems to emerge from the institutional tables, and it is absurd that 190 employees of a company like Jabil should be fired produces columns for recharging electric cars when the focus is on the ecological transition. The client Enel increases the order, and the State intercedes for this to happen». Francesco Percuoco, secretary of the Fiom-Cgil of Caserta, announces “in the absence of certainties that the layoffs will not start on Tuesday, we will continue to mobilize”. For Massimiliano Guglielmi, Fiom-Cgil regional secretary, «we are facing the last chance to relaunch the electronics sector in the Caserta area. Important economic resources are arriving as a result of the Pnrr intended for projects for the ecological transition. And in this context, the Jabil workers, but also the former Jabils who have worked in Softlab and Orefice in recent years, have skills and professionalism that cannot be lost. With their experience in the electronics field, having also worked for Nokia, Siemens, Ericsson, they represent a unique asset that every company in the sector can exploit». Crescenzo Auriemma, secretary of Uilm Campania, specifies: «The Municipality of Naples has ordered 2 thousand electrical switchboards, the order could be given to Jabil».

Bergamot: «An extra month of cig to evaluate solutions»

«Jabil – as requested on behalf of the Government by the undersecretary of the Mise Fausta Bergamotto – must ask for another month of layoffs to carefully evaluate alternative solutions to the layoffs; but these solutions must be discussed in tables to be held in the Prefecture ».

The dispute has distant roots

Already in 2018, the reduction of the workforce by 250 people was announced. At the time, the American company was concerned with finding job offers for the redundant personnel in the area. Part of the workers accepted the exchange. But that wasn’t enough. The electronics company, in the various industrial plans presented, had already announced its intention to reach a workforce of 250 employees, considered a level capable of guaranteeing the fulfillment of work orders.