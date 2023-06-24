JAC A5 PLUS is officially on the market, priced from 65,800 yuan_TOM 车司

On June 24, Driving Sight learned from JAC official that its subsidiary JAC A5 PLUS was officially launched. The new car launched a total of 4 models, priced at 65,800 to 85,800 yuan. The new car series is equipped with a 1.5T engine, and two transmission systems, 6-speed manual transmission and CVT continuously variable transmission, are optional.

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts a split air intake grille and an X-shaped array blade grille. The front surround is equipped with a black through panel, and the aerodynamic design is adopted on both sides, bringing a layered visual effect. The side of the body, the slip-back shape and the hatchback rear design are the highlights of the JAC A5 PLUS, making the new car look dynamic. The trunk has a large opening, which is very convenient for taking large luggage. The rear of the car adopts a through-type taillight design, and has built-in 181 small LED light source particles, and each side has nine vertical three-dimensional light strips, which is very technological.

In terms of interior, the center console has horizontal and vertical lines, and uses a large vertical screen design. The new JAC letter logo is used on the new four-spoke steering wheel. The in-vehicle system adopts iFLYTEK smart voice as the entrance, supplemented by a 10.4-inch floating large screen with a 6-core high-performance CPU and Android 9.0 system, and provides three smart butlers: smart voice butler, smart life butler and smart remote butler. All models come standard with four airbags. The JAC A5 PLUS sports integrated seat adopts 3D ergonomic simulation design, which further increases the riding comfort. The rear roof has a clever groove design, which improves the headroom.

In terms of power, the entire JAC A5 PLUS series is equipped with a 1.5T four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 210 Nm, and is matched with a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

