JAC A5 PLUS officially listed for sale at RMB 65,800-85,800-Sina Automobile

A few days ago, JAC A5 PLUS was officially launched. There are 4 models of the new car, with a price range of 65,800 to 85,800 yuan. The new car is positioned as a compact car, adopts a walking-back design, and is equipped with a 1.5T+MT/CVT powertrain.

At the same time, the official announced the car purchase rights and interests policy, including: 1. Pay 1,000 yuan worth 3,000 yuan “rush order gift”; /month) and 3-year entertainment traffic (2G/month); 4. 5-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty for the core components of the three major assemblies, as well as pet fan gifts, in-store exquisite gifts, etc.

In terms of appearance, the overall design of JAC A5 PLUS is relatively young, and the slip-back shape is its biggest design highlight, which can better enhance the sense of movement in addition to practicality. According to the data, the hatchback structure enables the A5 PLUS trunk to open at an angle of 57 degrees. With a large opening, its expansion volume can reach 1650L when the second row of seats is fully down.

The matrix headlights have built-in 142 LED light sources, echoing the rear penetrating taillights. The latter has built-in 181 small LED light source particles, and each side has nine vertical three-dimensional light strips. The details of the lights make this car have a good sense of technology .

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4780/1820/1492mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2770mm.

In terms of interior, the highlight of JAC A5 PLUS is the intelligent voice butler function. The whole set of intelligent system uses HKUST Xunfei intelligent voice as the entrance, supplemented by a 10.4-inch floating large screen with 6-core high-performance CPU and Android 9.0 system, providing three intelligent butlers. :

1. Intelligent voice butler, which can realize sound source positioning, voice control navigation, making calls, listening to songs, information on demand, opening and closing car windows and sunroofs, air conditioning adjustment and other functions;

2. Smart life butler, supports car Wi-Fi, Migu online video, Kuwo online music, Teana K songs, AutoNavi online navigation and other rich driving entertainment experience;

3. Intelligent remote housekeeper, support vehicle rescue, remote vehicle unlocking, car search, start, turn off and switch windows and other functions.

In terms of intelligent security, JAC A5 PLUS adopts 360-degree panoramic high-definition digital images through four 1.3-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras.

At the same time, JAC A5 PLUS adopts a sports integrated seat, uses 3D human engineering simulation design, optimizes the data of 2329 support points, and further increases the riding comfort.

