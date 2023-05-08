JAC: In April 2023, JAC will sell 9,884 pure electric passenger vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 28.85%





Jianghuai Automobile released the production and sales report for April 2023 today. The total sales volume of Jianghuai Automobile in April 2023 is about 44,500 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 62.53%; the cumulative sales volume this year is about 180,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 16.68%. in,JAC’s pure electric passenger vehicle sales in April were 9,884 units, a year-on-year increase of 28.85%; The cumulative sales volume this year is about 389,000 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 18.47%.

According to previous reports, Jiangqi Group held the unveiling of the new passenger car standard and the new brand strategy conference in April, and released a new new energy passenger car brand “JAC Yttrium is” and “JAC Smart White Paper”, announced that Jiangqi Group has officially entered a new era of “no intelligence, no car manufacturing”. Jiangqi Group also brought the second-generation pure electric platform-DI platform, the first model of the DI platform Yttrium 3 simultaneously debuted at the press conference.

According to The Paper and 36 Krypton reports, it is learned from authoritative sources that the smart car jointly developed by Huawei and JAC is positioned as an ultra-high-end million-dollar pure electric luxury car, with a price range of about 800,000 to 1 million yuan, and is expected to be delivered next year.

