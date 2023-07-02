Jack Dorsey expresses understanding of Musk’s limits on tweets: Former Twitter CEO weighs in

Musk’s Decision to Limit Tweet Views Supported by Former Twitter CEO

In a surprising move, Twitter’s current owner, Elon Musk, decided to set browsing limits on tweets, a decision that has received mixed reactions from users. However, one individual who supports this decision is Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey.

On July 2, Dorsey took to Twitter to express his opinion on Musk’s browsing limits. He acknowledged the difficulties of running a platform like Twitter and expressed empathy towards the current team facing enormous constraints. Dorsey tweeted, “Running Twitter is hard. I don’t want that pressure on anyone. I believe the team is doing their best with the enormous constraints they face.” He also highlighted the ease with which people criticize decisions from a distance and expressed guilt about it.

Dorsey further revealed his hope that the Twitter team would consider utilizing censorship-resistant open protocols such as bitcoin and nostr to alleviate the burden they currently face. He believes that leveraging such technologies would not only benefit the platform but also protect the open nature of the internet, which is critical for its prosperity.

While Musk’s decision to limit tweet views has been met with some resistance, Dorsey’s understanding and support bring a different perspective to the table. It is evident that he acknowledges the challenges and pressures involved in managing a social media platform of such magnitude.

Musk’s move to set browsing limits on tweets aims to combat the overwhelming amount of information users are exposed to and enhance the overall user experience. By curating the content users see, Twitter can potentially reduce the spread of misinformation and create a more focused browsing experience.

While this decision has its merits, it will undoubtedly be met with criticism from those who value the principle of unrestricted access to information. Nonetheless, with Dorsey’s backing, Musk’s browsing limits may gain more credibility and public acceptance.

As Twitter continues to evolve and face the ever-changing landscape of social media, decisions like Musk’s browsing limits will play a significant role in shaping the future of the platform. Balancing the need for user freedom with the responsibility to protect against harmful content is a challenging task that requires careful consideration and collaboration.

It remains to be seen how Musk’s decision will pan out in the long term and if his browsing limits will be supported by the wider Twitter community. As the discussion unfolds, it is clear that managing a platform like Twitter is not an easy task, and the perspectives of both the current and former CEO offer valuable insights into the complexities involved.

