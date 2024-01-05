Jack Ma completely gave up Ant Group and his rights in 6 companies were “cleared” | Chinese entrepreneurs will not end well | NTDTV

Title: Jack Ma Completely Out of the Game: Gives up Control of Ant Group

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 4, 2024] Jack Ma, the founder of Ant Group, is completely out of the game and gives up actual control of Ant. He originally controlled Ant through six Hong Kong listed companies. These six companies recently declared that the rights and interests of Jack Ma and four other people have been “cleared.”

On January 2, the equity disclosure of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed that on December 28, 2023, six companies, including Zhongan Online, Fubo Group, Ubao Online, Weitian Yuntong, Yashiwei and Yabo Technology, will The rights and interests of Ma Yun and other four people were cleared.

On the same day, the Central Bank of China agreed to change Alipay, a subsidiary of Ant, to have no actual controller, indicating that Jack Ma has lost actual control over Ant.

As early as January 7 last year, Ant Group issued an announcement announcing adjustments to the upper-level shareholder structure of Ant Group. The core of the adjustment was the change in the voting rights of Ant Group’s major shareholders.

From the previous joint exercise of share voting rights by Jack Ma and others, it was changed to 10 natural persons, including Ant Group management, employee representatives and Jack Ma, who independently exercised share voting rights.

The announcement stated that before the adjustment, Jack Ma was the actual controller of Ant Group. After the adjustment is completed, there will no longer be any direct or indirect shareholders that solely or jointly control Ant Group.

Jack Ma was suppressed in October 2020. He was purged after publicly criticizing the Chinese Communist Party’s financial regulatory authorities at the Bund Financial Forum in Shanghai. Since then, he has been suppressed by the authorities. Alibaba and Ant Group, which he founded, were also heavily fined. Under the supervision of the authorities, the company began to de-“Jack Ma”. In the end, Jack Ma quit the company he had spent many years building and moved to Japan.

Alipay, owned by Ant Group, is China’s largest payment platform and was originally controlled by Ant Financial. In 2020, after Ant’s listing plan was officially suspended, Ant Group was forced to carry out a series of rectifications. Alipay was split up and some shares were transferred to institutions that met regulatory requirements.

Jack Ma, who is familiar with the operation of the CCP’s power, stated many years ago: “As long as the country needs it, we are always ready to dedicate Alipay to the country.”

The program “Financial Business World” analyzed that the CCP has long wanted to gain control of “Alipay”. This is not only because the amount of funds accumulated by Alipay is very large, but more importantly because Alipay has big data of 1 billion users, through which it can master the transaction information and action trajectories of all consumers.

Jack Ma once said in a talk show that “Chinese entrepreneurs will not end well”, but he did not expect that it would come true for him a few years later.

