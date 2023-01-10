Billionaire Jack Ma relinquished control of Ant Group Co., marking the end of a turbulent period for the Chinese fintech giant.

Ant Group said in a statement on Saturday that Jack Ma would no longer be the actual controller of the company. This confirms an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ant Group was making adjustments to reduce its reliance on Jack Ma. The high-profile Jack Ma co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., or BABA, and helped found Ant Group.

Although Ma Yun does not serve as an executive or director of Ant Group, his position in Ant Group is very important. He previously controlled Ant Group through an entity he dominated, but the agreement that allowed him to assume such dominance will be terminated. According to Ant Group’s statement, Ma Yun and nine other Ant Group executives and employee representatives will independently exercise their share voting rights.

