The Chinese tech giant Alibaba is divided into six divisions. The company announced this today. The day before, pictures emerged of Alibaba founder Jack Ma once again showing himself in China. In 2020, Ma attacked the Chinese financial authorities in a speech. As a result, the star entrepreneur fell out of favor with Chinese politics.

Entrepreneurs and investors should once again put more money into setting up and expanding companies in China. This is intended to stimulate the faltering economy. But this requires trust in the economy – and the Chinese government wants to create that.

Uncertainty in the economy persists

The government’s promise that it wants to create a good environment for private companies does not seem to be enough. The upswing is a long time coming. The uncertainty in the private sector is apparently still too great. This was after the authorities prevented Jack Ma’s financial company Ant Group from going public in 2020 and subsequently subjected Alibaba and the other large tech companies in China to numerous investigations and fines.

The omnipresent Alibaba founder Ma subsequently disappeared from the scene. Most recently, he was only seen abroad, which led to rumors that he had turned his back on China. Meanwhile, his company Alibaba lost around 70 percent of its market value.

The fact that Jack Ma is now reappearing in China and that Alibaba is initiating the largest restructuring in the company’s history is a signal. Ma and his life’s work Alibaba are – still – the epitome of a successful, rapid rise in China. The circumstances and background are not known, but suddenly this star entrepreneur is back in China. His harmless schooling in his hometown gets a lot of attention – in China and around the world.

Beijing’s interventions are increasing

Alibaba is now to be divided into six individual units: online shopping, logistics or the cloud, for example. That should be a signal to the markets and investors, because the individual parts of the business are to go public separately. Ma and Alibaba are making the pulse of retail circles in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York beat faster. It remains to be seen to what extent this is a template for other large tech companies in China. This is exactly what various observers and financial experts see in it.

But does the splitting up of Alibaba and the appearance of Ma actually bring the necessary trust in the Chinese private sector?

In recent years, this has experienced increased controls and interventions by the Communist Party and the state. Influence is exercised through holdings, envoys in governing bodies and through party committees in the companies. These are influences that private corporations cannot escape and that also affect the confidence of investors and entrepreneurs.