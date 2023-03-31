The plans to spin off e-commerce empire Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., BABA, 9988.HK, or Alibaba, were driven by overseas arrangements by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, people familiar with the matter said. .

People familiar with the matter said that although Ma Yun will no longer serve as the chairman of Alibaba’s board of directors in 2019, he still has influence on the company and actively participates in the company’s strategic decision-making. In recent months, Jack Ma has had multiple calls with Alibaba executives, including current chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang, urging them to break up the company, a move he said would increasingly saturate Alibaba in China, people familiar with the matter said. more flexible and competitive in the market.

The world-traveling Jack Ma traveled to Hong Kong last weekend, where he owns a mansion, and had planned to go to Japan earlier this week, according to people familiar with the matter. It was unclear what changed Ma’s itinerary, and his return to mainland China has fueled speculation about whether he had struck some sort of deal with the Chinese government.

Since the business empire he built came under scrutiny by the Chinese government more than two years ago, the country’s best-known tech mogul has largely faded from the public eye. During Jack Ma’s visit to overseas fish farms and agricultural bases, Alibaba was accused of violating anti-monopoly laws in April 2021, and the Chinese government fined it US$2.8 billion. In late 2020, the blockbuster IPO of fintech giant Ant Group Co., an affiliate of Alibaba, was halted at the last minute by Chinese regulators and ordered to overhaul its business.

Before Ma returned to mainland China in recent days, Beijing had been reaching out to him in recent months through retired Communist Party officials and other entrepreneurs, people familiar with the matter said. Their message, the people said, was aimed at motivating Ma’s patriotism and making him understand that now is the time to return home and contribute.

People familiar with the matter said that after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in November last year, Chinese Communist Party officials began to persuade Jack Ma to return to China. Chinese leader Xi Jinping further consolidated power at the 20th Congress. After the National People’s Congress in early March, new Premier Li Qiang spent much of his first news conference reassuring entrepreneurs that the Chinese government would support the private sector.

The Jack Ma Foundation said in a statement that Ma was no longer involved in the management and operation of Alibaba, adding that he traveled frequently in China and overseas to focus on developing agriculture with new technologies.

A spokesman for Alibaba said that the reorganization of Alibaba was led by Zhang Yong, saying that Zhang Yong served as the CEO of Alibaba Group and the newly established cloud computing company at the same time, showing that everyone has confidence in him leading Alibaba to create a future together.

As a member of Alibaba’s partnership council, Ma retains some official clout. Alibaba Partners is a strategic decision-making body composed of several senior executives from Alibaba. This partnership system was formally established in 2010, and it has the exclusive right to nominate candidates for the group’s board of directors as usual.

Although Ma Yun has been trying to stay out of the media’s attention before, his every move still attracts attention and casts a long shadow on China‘s business environment. Ma Yun’s situation is regarded as a barometer of the Chinese government’s attitude towards private enterprises at home and abroad.

Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University professor and former head of China at the International Monetary Fund, said the Chinese government appeared eager to send a signal that someone like Jack Ma, who had been lauded as a Well-known entrepreneurs with visionaries who were later relegated by the government are now welcome back home.

Ma’s previous status as a celebrity tycoon in China and the outsized influence of tech giants such as Alibaba do not sit well with the Chinese leader. Chinese regulators later imposed a two-year crackdown on technology companies that only recently showed signs of easing.

While it’s unclear what prompted Ma’s return, investors and analysts said he likely struck a deal with the Chinese government.

Jing Qian, co-founder and managing director of the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said Ma was very good at negotiating deals. Ma, he said, could add to China‘s grand ambitions for technological supremacy. He pointed out that Jack Ma is famous for being good at mobilizing resources and innovating to defeat foreign competitors.

Alibaba executives said the restructuring was aimed at making the company more agile while broadening its access to financing. The restructuring is also in line with the Chinese government’s intention to break up monopolies to encourage competition in the market.

The spin-off marks a reversal of the idea of ​​the “Alibaba Economy” that Jack Ma conceived in 2017, when Ma was chairman of Alibaba’s board and was trying to synergize Alibaba with affiliates including Ant Group develop.

But the idea of ​​business centralization has become less tenable as the Chinese government’s attitude toward large internet platform companies has soured. Intense competition from rivals has also overwhelmed Alibaba’s centralized operating model, from online shopping sites to live streaming and food delivery.

In 2021, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang began delegating more power to business unit heads, paving the way for a spinoff, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. The decision was made after consultation with Jack Ma, the people said.

Formally breaking up Alibaba is a more difficult task. One of the challenges is how to house Alibaba’s various veteran employees and executives, the people said. Many executives at group level will have to retire or take up positions in subsidiaries.

According to people familiar with the matter, Ma Yun played a key role in the decision to spin off, and many senior employees still respect and are willing to follow Ma Yun.

One of the people familiar with the matter said that among the people Ma Yun contacted was Jiang Fang, Alibaba’s deputy chief human resources officer and the backbone of the company. Alibaba declined to comment when asked.

Zhang Yong said on Thursday that he chose to announce the news this week because he considered that April 1st is Ali’s new fiscal year.

(update completed)

Related Reading:

Ma Yun’s “post-Ali” life: his heart belongs to fishermen and farmers, facing the sea