“The Jackson Hole meeting will be extremely timely this year. In fact, amid the confusion on the Fed’s objectives, central banks must absolutely give answers to investors within a few weeks of their next meetings, which are considered crucial ”. This was stated by John Plassard, director & investment specialist of the Mirabaud Group, waiting for the Jackson Hole annual meeting that brings together the main central bankers worldwide, during which important important are usually reported tomorrow (it will last until August 27) changes in monetary policy or economic outlook.

This year Jerome Powell’s speech will take place in a context where the United States is hit by a surge in inflation and a technical recession. The 2022 edition entitled “Re-evaluating the constraints of the economy and politics” sees investors trying to understand how the Federal Reserve intends to solve the dilemma of high inflation on the one hand and extremely low unemployment on the other.

While everyone watches Powell’s speech, the surprise could come from ECB officials. We recall that the expectations of a rate hike for the next ECB meeting are very high and that more and more often Christine Lagarde is asked to become even more hawkish now that Mario Draghi is no longer at the helm of the Italian government – underlines John Plassard -. Furthermore, if the eurozone goes into recession before the end of the year, it is likely that the ECB will be able to accelerate the pace of rate hikes in order to have some ‘ammunition’ ”.