Inflation is too high and, unless the labor market cools significantly, it will continue to deviate from the target. Thus Nikolaj Schmidt, Chief International Economist, T. Rowe Price according to whom it is “therefore unlikely that Jerome Powell and the US Central Bank will welcome the recent easing of financial conditions. And in terms of monetary policy, there is only one thing to do: further tightening. This suggests that we will see a combination of a weakening stock market, widening credit spreads, a strengthening dollar and rising interest rates. The American Central Bank does not directly control financial conditions, but it has a very effective tool in the reference interest rate. Therefore, I expect that we will see a Central Bank Governor who will not only be ready to shoot, but to launch a flurry of interest rate hikes.

The timing is not the most fortunate. The best indicator of the degree of overheating of the world economy, the PMI data, shows that we are in a recession for the global economy. Therefore, the recent stock market rally appears fragile. Take cover: a wild ride awaits us!