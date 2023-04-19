Jaguar Land Rover: £15 billion in electric cars within 5 years

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a £15 billion investment plan over the next five years to develop electric cars and self-driving technologies, with the aim of moving away from internal combustion engines and competing with industry rivals.

The plan includes the transformation of the UK plant in Halewood to an all-electric plant, with the launch of the first mid-size battery-powered Range Rover expected in 2025.

This announcement represents the first detailed roadmap from the company, two years after the first moves on investments in electric vehicles and the decision to reinvent Jaguar as an all-electric brand.

JLR has limited experience in the production of electric vehicles, having so far only made the I-Pace SUV, which is manufactured by Magna International Inc in Austria. Other luxury car makers, such as BMW AG and Porsche AG, are ramping up their offerings of battery-powered vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz AG unveiled the around €200,000 Maybach EQS SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.

JLR will begin taking bookings for an electric version of its full-size Range Rover later this year. The decision to produce key models in the UK is a boon for a struggling industry affected both before and after Brexit. Jaguar, whose sales volume is declining, will start selling the first of three new electric models from 2024, including a four-door coupe which will be produced at JLR’s Solihull, UK plant and will have a range of up to 700 kilometres, with prices starting at £100,000.

The firm said it would redevelop its existing Wolverhampton engine plant to produce electric drive units and assemble battery packs for future models. It will also retain the metal stamping facilities at the Castle Bromwich site, although the company is “continuing to explore options” for the rest of the plant, where it currently produces Jaguar saloons and the F-Type.