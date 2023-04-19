Jaguar Land Rover is investing £15bn over the next five years on electrification

Listen to the audio version of the article

Big leaps towards electrification. Jaguar Land Rover, controlled by India’s Tata Motors, has reaffirmed its commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which will reposition the company into a new role as a modern luxury electric carmaker by 2030. financial goals and the desire to achieve a positive net cash flow by fiscal year 2025 and a double-digit Ebit (earnings income) by 2026.

Jaguar Land Rover: two important steps towards electrification

It has now been two years since the launch of the Reimagine strategy and great progress has been made since then, including the launch of two new models: the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport, which join the Defender family, for which it was a record demand found. But at this point the brand takes a step towards electrification: the Halewood plant (United Kingdom) will be a production plant for all-electric units and the EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) architecture will now be aimed at mid-size SUVs purely electric.

The investment will enable the Modern Luxury vision for electrification to be realized, developing new capabilities and reaffirming Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2039.

Invest in new generation electric models

With the unveiling of its new next-generation electrification roadmap, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that it will begin inviting customers to experience the luxurious and modern all-electric Range Rover from the end of this year. I also start the ordering phase. Indeed, the first of the next generation of mid-size Modern Luxury SUVs will be a fully electrified model of the Range Rover family, which will be launched in 2025 and will be built in Halewood, Merseyside. This initiative further confirms Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to the future of the British automotive industry.

While the EMA architecture will be exclusively dedicated to electric propulsion, in line with the increasing trend towards electrification in some markets, Jaguar Land Rover confirms that it will maintain the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) architecture on which the Range is built. Rover and the Range Rover Sport, offering variants with internal combustion engine (ICE), Hybrid and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle). All of this will give Jaguar Land Rover the flexibility to adapt its line of vehicles to the needs of different world markets, which move at different speeds towards zero carbon targets.