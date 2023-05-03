Jaguar Land Rover wants to become dangerous for German premium manufacturers

AGile Transformation, Scrum Master and two-week sprints – with these software development methods, the British car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wants to react faster than before to the radical changes in the automotive industry. More than 100 scrum masters, experts in change, will help throughout the group to implement complex projects quickly and dynamically, from development through production to administration.

“We want to create continuous, incremental improvement,” says John Cormican, responsible for automotive engineering at JLR in the UK and Ireland. Sprints are customary for this, in which projects are initiated and implemented in teams within two weeks. “In software development, this technique is a tried and tested method. But for the automotive industry it is a huge change.”

The engineer comes from the field of semiconductors and software. In Shannon in the west of Ireland, he has built up a team of 300 software engineers within five years who work on the car manufacturer’s digital platform: connectivity, data science, assisted driving, cybersecurity and electronic systems are keywords that the employees work on here .

More about e-mobility Cheaper, more efficient, lighter VW, Volvo, Mazda, Range Rover

The announced rapid electrification of the JLR vehicle range should support all of these measures. The company, which belongs to the Indian Tata group, announced 15 billion pounds (17 billion euros) in investments for the next five years in mid-April, twice as much as in previous years. This should enable the Jaguars and Range Rovers to catch up with the electric models of the German premium manufacturers.

Seven all-electric models are planned during this period. It starts with an electric version of the Range Rover, which will be presented this year and will go into production next year. Two more battery models are to follow in 2025, including an electric Jaguar with a range of 700 kilometers, in order to firmly re-establish the recently weakening brand in the luxury class. Prices are set to start at £100,000.

No success with hybrid strategy

With the Jaguar I-Pace, JLR presented one of the first battery models in the luxury class in 2017. In the years that followed, however, the company concentrated on hybrids, while the competition increasingly included the first models with pure battery electrics in their ranges. This has hit the Jaguar brand considerably, and sales have fallen significantly.

“You may think that things have gotten quiet around us over the past two years,” said CEO Adrian Mardell when presenting the electrical schedule. “But a lot has happened since 2021.” At that time, Mardell’s predecessor Thierry Bolloré presented the “Reimagine” strategy, according to which JLR will no longer emit any net emissions by 2039 at the latest. Bolloré left the group again last November, after just two years in office.

The company had previously posted pre-tax losses for six quarters in a row, while other premium providers such as Mercedes or Porsche presented one business success after the other.

also read Cheaper than 25,000 euros

Above all, the delivery problems with semiconductors, which have affected the automotive industry worldwide, made management responsible for the long waiting times and the weak performance. In the meantime, the situation has relaxed, stressed Mardell. In the third quarter, which ended at the end of March, JLR was back in the black.

The program from Shannon, Ireland, is also intended to provide support for the next steps towards change. “We are on the way to becoming a technology company,” says Cormican. This not only includes the new, agile working approaches that are used throughout the Group.

The engineers also have the important task of designing the vehicle software, sensor technology, safety features and infotainment in the cars. “We developed these platforms here,” says Cormican.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third-party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Software has long been crucial for success – the central element that holds all the components in the car together. To do this, JLR works with a number of partners, the important coordination remains within the group.

It is still unclear where JLR will get the batteries for the new electric plate from in the future. The parent company Tata is planning a giga factory in Europe, and the location decision should be made shortly. Manufacturing in Great Britain is under discussion, but according to the Financial Times, Tata expects a government investment grant of £500 million. Alternatively, a location in Spain is also being considered.

The batteries from our own company will not be available for four years at the earliest. A spokesman emphasizes that the supply in the transitional period is already contractually secured.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third-party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.