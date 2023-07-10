Home » Jamaica – Seabed Authority annual meeting to address deep-sea mining licenses
Jamaica – Seabed Authority annual meeting to address deep-sea mining licenses

Jamaica – Seabed Authority annual meeting to address deep-sea mining licenses

Deep-sea mining could damage marine ecosystems Image: AFP

The annual meeting of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) begins Monday in Kingston, Jamaica, amid fierce controversy surrounding deep-sea mining projects. It needs to address the issue of how to deal with license applications for deep-sea mining. According to the environmental association WWF, all states are currently entitled to apply for a license, although there are no regulations for this even after ten years of negotiations.

The ISA controls all deep-sea mining activities in international waters that are not under the jurisdiction of individual states. In view of the many unanswered questions, it is considered unlikely that they will agree on rules for deep-sea mining in Kingston. Environmentalists, scientists and a number of countries, including Germany, are therefore calling for a moratorium until it is ensured that deep-sea mining is possible without damage.

