Jamie Dimon will sell 1 million shares of JPMorgan – FinanzaOnline

The CEO of the largest bank in the United States, Jamie Dimon will sell shares of JPMorgan for the first time in his 18-year career in the bank. It’s about 1 million shares of the value 140 million dollars about a tenth of the total 8.6 million that Dimon holds in his portfolio. The bank specified that this is a sale “for financial diversification and tax planning purposes”, we read in a note to the SEC. The stock fell 2% to $137 per share following the news.

The JPMorgan stock sales plan

The sale of JPMorgan stock will likely raise questions about how long the 67-year-old Dimon intends to remain at the helm of the banking giant and whether he is capable of doing so, given that in his two-decade career at the lender he has never sold his shares.

JPMorgan said Dimon has no plans to sell any more shares at this time and that the statement is not a sign that the CEO is preparing to retire anytime soon.

“The move is simply part of his personal financial, tax and wealth planning,” specified the bank spokesperson. “Dimon continues to believe that JPMorgan’s prospects are very strong and that his stake in the company will remain very significant,” the press release reads.

Dimon’s JPMorgan stock sale plan represents about 12% of his equity stake in JPMorgan. Specifically it is about 140 million dollars according to the closing price on Thursday 26 October. His stake is currently worth $1.2 billion, excluding other shares and units that were awarded to him as compensation but which have not vested.

Dimon, who has been at the bank since 2005, said he does not intend to retire from his position as the bank’s CEO, but his leadership at this point will continue to be a subject of speculation. Over the course of his leadership, Dimon has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he is an industry standout, including as JPMorgan has become the largest bank in the United States. While Jamie Dimon is the oldest CEO in the sector.

JPMorgan flexed its muscles last March, when Dimon led an attempt by Wall Street’s banking giants to raise the stakes First Republic Bank, at the time on the road to bankruptcy, subsequently purchased by JPMorgan with the blessing of the US government.

Who will be Jamie Dimon’s successor?

Jamie Dimon has made it known on several occasions that the topic of his possible successor is discussed in every board meeting, even in his absence. His right arm, Daniel Pinto, currently president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan temporarily ran the largest U.S. bank in 2020 when Dimon had a cardiac emergency. According to the Wall Street Journal, the co-heads of consumer operations, Marianne Lake e Jennifer Piepszakare the main contenders for the top of the bank in the long run.

Dimon is the highest-paid CEO among Wall Street’s banking giants. His salary in 2022, mainly in shares reached i 34.5 million dollars.

