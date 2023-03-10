Home Business Jan Thöndl at the Cap Connect Conference in London
Jan Thöndl at the Cap Connect Conference in London

Jan Thöndl at the Cap Connect Conference in London

Thoendl Investments AG

Just a few months after the launch of the FX Multi Fund for Alpha One, Thoendl Investments AG and its founder Jan Thöndl will be making a presentation at the Cap Connect Conference in London on March 15, 2023.

The Cap Connect Conference

Cap Connect is considered one of the leading companies when it comes to analyzing and evaluating investment trends. These include above all investment approaches that are sought by large private investors and family offices. A selection of the best products and their representatives are regularly invited to a conference in order to be able to present their product to selected investors in more detail and personally.

Jan Thöndl introduces FX Multi Fund for Alpha One

Jan Thöndl, the founder of Thoendl Investments, was also invited to this event and was given the opportunity to introduce himself to investors just a few months after his alternative investment fund had been certified.

“Our product is a unique concept that we as Thoendl Investments manage and monitor. The investments start in the six-digit range. The optimal investment basis for portfolio expansion for family offices, entrepreneurs and large private investors who freely investable capital with a volume of one to five million euros.”

This unique opportunity can become the success driver for the new financial product. Jan Thöndl has already proven with his own fund that he has the skills to build a successful product. Double-digit returns over the past five years and 500 investors speak for its success.

Name: Jan Thöndl
Address: Baarerstrasse 125, 6300 Zug
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +41 79 428 33 24
