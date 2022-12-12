US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects “a significant reduction in inflation” by the end of next year, unless “an unanticipated shock” occurs.

Yellen spoke on the CBS television network’s “60 Minutes” warning that the risks of a US recession remain and that the economy could still face shocks.

However, the US Treasury secretary and former Fed number one underlined that the shocks could be buffered by what is a banking system “in very good health“, just as the conditions of companies and families are solid.