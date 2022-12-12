Home Business Janet Yellen: notable reduction in US inflation, that’s when. Recession risks remain but…
Business

Janet Yellen: notable reduction in US inflation, that’s when. Recession risks remain but…

by admin
Janet Yellen: notable reduction in US inflation, that’s when. Recession risks remain but…

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects “a significant reduction in inflation” by the end of next year, unless “an unanticipated shock” occurs.

Yellen spoke on the CBS television network’s “60 Minutes” warning that the risks of a US recession remain and that the economy could still face shocks.

However, the US Treasury secretary and former Fed number one underlined that the shocks could be buffered by what is a banking system “in very good health“, just as the conditions of companies and families are solid.

See also  The sixth in Chongqing this year: Yangtze River Materials' listing reaches 44% daily limit, with a total market value of 3 billion yuan

You may also like

EU stock markets down in the week of...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.12.2022

Leonardo: for the 13th consecutive year in the...

Markets, JP Morgan: ‘bungee jump’ trend for this...

Wall Street and markets at attention: this week...

Misunderstanding resolved!Apple has ‘full’ resumed advertising on Twitter

Gree Real Estate plans to purchase 100% equity...

A Powell Recession Is Coming?The New York Fed...

Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities

The status of the richest man is suspended?Musk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy