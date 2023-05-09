Home » Janna Ensthaler invests in eSelly
Janna Ensthaler invests in eSelly

Do we really need another digital channel to sell products?
Tiktok was also ridiculed at first because there were so many social media apps with a wide reach. Today, the younger generation dares to put their face in the camera and, as an influencer, also to explain products. It is much more efficient to briefly explain the best offers in a video. And eSelly is a product that can also be served by retailers who may not yet be excited about an app or marketplace. You can list 20 products in two minutes with just a few clicks. Or they start a live sales show after the shop has closed on a rainy day without big sales in order to save the day’s sales.

You currently earn your money through commissions from commercial providers. How’s that working?
Of course we have to work to convince the providers, we are aware of that. But we hope that more and more customers will deal with the platform and discover the advantages for themselves: For the time being, the focus will be on users between the ages of 18 and 49. But we think it can be like TikTok: if younger people engage with it, it can quickly become a trend. And then the groups that couldn’t imagine offering something via stream or video also take a look. In addition, younger users want to be entertained and not read long texts.

