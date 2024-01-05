January Discounts and Bonuses for Electronic Payments in Cuba

In the month of January, Popular Savings Bank (BPA) and Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) in Cuba have announced that they will continue to offer discounts on payments for goods and services made in Cuban pesos (CUP) through various electronic payment methods. BPA informed their clients that the 6% bonus will be maintained at the POS, through online payment options, and via Transfermovil QR Code and Enzona by scanning the QR Code.

Bandec also communicated their discounts for electronic payments in Cuban pesos, including the 6% bonus available on their electronic cards, which will be maintained until January 31 for payments and purchases through Transfermóvil, EnZona, and POS (POS) using cards.

As for the capital bank, Metropolitano, they have not yet officially communicated the extension of the 6% discount on their social networks. However, it is expected that they will do so in the coming hours, as they had applied the 6% discount on payments in national currency in December.

Additionally, the Exchange Houses (Cadecas) in Cuba also announced that they would continue to offer discounts for online transactions in national currency with magnetic cards from Cuban banks such as Bandec and BPA. The 6% electronic payment bonus will be available from January 1 to January 31, and customers can make use of this discount by choosing the online payment, scan QR, or POS options.

These discounts come as a relief for purchases in Cuban pesos amidst price inflation in Cuba. The discounts, although minimal, will likely be welcomed by consumers as they look to save money on their purchases.