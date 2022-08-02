Home Business Janus Henderson, OPEC +, no production increase in sight (at the moment)
A substantial change in OPEC + procurement policy would be surprising says Noah Barrett, Research Analyst, Janus Henderson. Several members of the body are producing less of their quotas, suggesting a real inability to increase supply. The reserve capacity is actually found in two countries (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) and it is unclear how willing they are to increase production. With Brent prices down from all-time highs, there is likely to be less urgency to bring the additional barrels back to market, even as countries like the US have asked Saudi Arabia to increase supply. Overall, we believe there is some expectation of a slight increase in supply, but actual volume increases will be quite small. It is important to note that as the thrust provided by the flow of strategic oil reserves fades and the Russian oil embargo begins later in the year, an increase in supply from OPEC + may be needed to avoid that prices return to (or exceed) recent highs.

