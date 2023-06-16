Japan, Bank of Japan confirms negative rates and yield curve control (YCC) policy

The Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan led by Governor Kazuo Ueda, announced that it had left short-term interest rates unchanged, once again confirming its monetary policy focused on negative rates, at -0.1%.

The BoJ also confirmed the target for 10-year government bond yields around zero per cent.

There is also no change to its YCC (Yield Curve Control) strategy, which the Bank of Japan continues to pursue.

The range of 10-year government bond rates tolerated by the Bank of Japan remains between -0.5% and +0.5%.