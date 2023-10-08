Japan: CEO Blackrock optimistic about new “economic miracle”

During a meeting in Tokyo, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, expressed his positive vision regarding Japan’s current economic transformation. Fink compared this change to the “economic miracle” that characterized the Land of the Rising Sun in the 1980s, during a roundtable that included Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

This event concluded a series of meetings dedicated to the financial sector, organized by the Kishida government, with the aim of attracting more asset managers to the country. A further objective is to direct Japanese families to transform their savings into investments.

“History repeats itself,” Fink said during the meeting. “Japan is going through a series of extraordinary economic transformations, and from here we can hear the echoes of that ‘miracle of the 80s’. I expect this miracle to last much longer,” he added.

Japan’s rapid economic expansion in the 1980s ended with a “bubble burst” when asset prices collapsed, followed by decades of low or negative growth.

Kishida expressed his desire to see a greater share of Japan’s 2.1 trillion domestic assets transformed into investments, increasing the value of companies and, consequently, bringing benefits to families in a virtuous cycle.

In a series of speeches, Kishida pledged to reform Japan’s asset management industry, introducing more competition and requiring transparency from pension funds and insurers. He also promised deregulation to make the country more attractive to financial firms.

