Japan’s services SMEs contracted again in August for the first time in five months. The Pmi services index drawn up by Jibun-Markit in fact fell in the month to 49.5 points, from 50.3 in July, below 50 points, the dividing line between the contraction phase (values ​​precisely below) and expansion phase (values ​​above).

The report revealed that “Japan’s private sector returned to a contraction phase in August, in a context in which the economy has faced the sharp jump in the numbers of Covid-19 cases”.