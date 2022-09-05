Home Business Japan: Covid cases leap in SME services contracting for the first time in five months
Japan: Covid cases leap in SME services contracting for the first time in five months

Japan’s services SMEs contracted again in August for the first time in five months. The Pmi services index drawn up by Jibun-Markit in fact fell in the month to 49.5 points, from 50.3 in July, below 50 points, the dividing line between the contraction phase (values ​​precisely below) and expansion phase (values ​​above).

The report revealed that “Japan’s private sector returned to a contraction phase in August, in a context in which the economy has faced the sharp jump in the numbers of Covid-19 cases”.

