Preliminary data relating to industrial production for July circulated in Japan. The Tokyo government announced that the figure was up 1% on a monthly basis, far better than the 0.5% drop expected by analysts.

On an annual basis, Japan’s industrial production grew by 1.8% in July.

Looking ahead, Japanese manufacturing companies expect industrial production for August to rise by as much as 5.5% on a monthly basis and up 0.8% mom in September.