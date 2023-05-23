Home » Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points
Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

Japan’s manufacturing PMI rises

(Teleborsa) – Manufacturing activity is on the rise Japan, which even exceeds the consensus. The preliminary data of thePMI manufacturing index Of maggio 2023, published by S&P Global and elaborated by Jibun Bank, indicates a value of 50.8 points, compared to 49.5 in April, and is higher than the 49.5 expected by the market. The indicator therefore moves above the critical threshold of 50 points, which acts as a watershed between contraction and growth.

The flash estimate of the Services PMI indicates an improvement in the tertiary sector, with its index rising to 56.3 points from 55.4 in April. The consensus was for 55.2 points.

Strong momentum from service providers

“Japan’s private sector has continued on an upward trajectory, as signaled by further expansion in May,” he commented. Usama Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence – Growth rate accelerated from April to strongest since October 2013 and second-strongest in survey history (since September 2007).”

“I service providers they continued to report a strong momentum growth with a new record increase in business activity, he added, while manufacturers indicated an improvement in operating conditions for the first time in seven months, with production and new orders returning to expansion territory for the first time since last June”.

